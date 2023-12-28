Chinese PSF imports soar significantly by 24.6% in November

Chinese polyester staple fibre (PSF) exports totaled 106,200 tons in November, up a significant 24.6 percent over the same month of 2022.

“In the same month, Chinese imports of PSF touched 11,100 tons, rising by a massive 46.3 percent year over year,” media reports quoting the Chinese customs department stated.

Between January and November, PSF exports from China stood at 1.12 million tons, up 22.8 percent over a year ago.

Meanwhile, imports in the first eleven months of the current year reached 91,550 tons, growing by 10 percent year over year.

Chinese PSF imports from Southeast Asian countries between January and November totaled 46,658 tons and accounted for 44.7 percent of overall PSF imports.