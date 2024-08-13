China’s textile exports reach $42 billion in H1 2024, with fabric dominating at 80%

China’s textile exports totaled $42 billion in the first half of 2024, demonstrating the country’s continued dominance in the global textile market. Fabric exports were the main contributor to this figure, accounting for a substantial 80% of the total. This strong performance highlights China’s pivotal role in supplying textiles to markets worldwide, despite facing challenges such as rising production costs and evolving trade dynamics.

The robust fabric export sector has been driven by consistent demand from key international markets, including Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia. China’s ability to maintain competitive pricing and ensure high-quality output has solidified its position as a leading exporter, particularly in the fabric segment.

However, the industry is not without its challenges. Increasing labor costs and environmental regulations are pushing manufacturers to innovate and adopt more sustainable practices. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies are prompting Chinese textile exporters to diversify their markets and explore new opportunities.

As the global textile landscape continues to evolve, China’s textile industry remains a cornerstone of the global supply chain. Stakeholders are keeping a close eye on market trends and policy developments that could impact future export growth and sustainability in this crucial sector.

