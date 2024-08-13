North India sees decline in cotton and recycled yarn prices amid market uncertainty

The cotton and recycled yarn markets in North India have witnessed a noticeable decline in prices, driven by ongoing uncertainty in the textile industry. The price of cotton yarn has seen a downward trend, with significant reductions observed in key markets like Ludhiana, Panipat, and Delhi. This price drop is attributed to sluggish demand, fluctuating raw material costs, and persistent concerns over global economic conditions.In Ludhiana, the prices of 30-count combed yarn have dipped, reflecting the broader trend of weakening market sentiment. Meanwhile, Panipat’s recycled yarn sector has also faced pressure, with prices falling due to reduced demand from both domestic and international buyers. The volatility in the cotton yarn market has prompted spinners and manufacturers to adopt a cautious approach, carefully managing inventory levels and production schedules to navigate the uncertain landscape.

Industry insiders are closely monitoring these developments, as the current market dynamics are expected to influence future pricing strategies and trade decisions. With the global textile market facing challenges, stakeholders in North India’s yarn industry are bracing for continued volatility and seeking ways to mitigate the impact on their operations.

