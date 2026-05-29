Chinese textile firms explore Azerbaijan as export-oriented production base

The AZPROMO meeting signals rising Chinese interest in Azerbaijan’s non-oil manufacturing, but no investment value, factory site or production timeline has yet been announced.

Chinese companies linked to the Jiaxing Cross-Border E-Commerce Association have expressed interest in establishing textile production in Azerbaijan, following talks with the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency, AZPROMO. The meeting focused on trade, investment, e-commerce cooperation and the possibility of export-oriented manufacturing under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

From trade talks to factory interest

AZPROMO briefed the Chinese delegation on its investment and export-promotion mechanisms, while the visiting companies discussed potential cooperation in textile production and digital sales. The discussions also covered cross-border e-commerce, suggesting that any future manufacturing project could be linked not only to traditional wholesale channels but also to online export platforms.

The report is still at an early-stage expression-of-interest level. There is no confirmed project size, product category, location, ownership structure, employment figure or commissioning date. For industry readers, the key point is not an announced investment, but the direction of travel: Chinese textile and e-commerce firms are assessing Azerbaijan as a possible production and export platform.

Why Azerbaijan is attractive

Azerbaijan is trying to expand its non-oil economy, attract foreign investment and increase exports through AZPROMO’s single-window investment support model. The agency’s stated mandate includes stimulating non-oil exports, attracting foreign investment and expanding cooperation between local and foreign business communities.

For Chinese firms, Azerbaijan offers a strategic location between Asia, Türkiye, the Caucasus and Europe, plus a government push to develop manufacturing outside oil and gas. Bilateral commercial ties are also deepening. Azerbaijan-China trade reached about $1.10 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with imports from China accounting for the overwhelming share of the trade flow.

The textile opportunity

A textile project in Azerbaijan could target garment assembly, home textiles, knitted goods, basic fabric processing or e-commerce-led product fulfilment. The “Made in Azerbaijan” angle suggests the authorities want foreign investment to translate into exportable local production rather than simple import distribution.

The next signals to watch are concrete: company names, land allocation, product focus, machinery imports, local partner selection and whether any project is placed inside an industrial park or free economic zone. Until then, the development should be read as a strategic scouting move by Chinese firms—not yet a confirmed textile investment.