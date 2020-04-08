CIA shows consistency in 2019-20 cotton crop at 354.5 lakh bales

The Cotton Association of India (CAI), in its January estimate, has retained its cotton crop projection for 2019-20 season beginning October 1, 2019, at 354.50 lakh bales of 170 kg each, i.e. at the same level as in the previous estimate. However, opening stock at the beginning of the current season has been revised from 23.50 lakh bales to 32 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply estimated by the CAI during the months of October 2019 to January 2020 is 234.89 lakh bales, which consists of the arrivals of 192.89 lakh bales up to January 31 (equivalent to 205 lakh running bales of 160 kg each), imports of 10.00 lakh bales up to January 31, and the opening stock of 32 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption during the months of October 2019 to January 2020 at 106 lakh bales (equivalent to 113 lakh running bales), while the export shipment of cotton estimated by the CAI up to January 31 is 20 lakh bales. Stock at the end of January 2020 is estimated by the CAI at 108.89 lakh bales (equivalent to 115.70 lakh running bales) including 38 lakh bales (equivalent to 40 lakh running bales) with textile mills and remaining 70.89 lakh bales with CCI and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, etc). Kapas has not been considered in the stock figures, CAI said in a press release.