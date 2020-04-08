Jeanologia uses ozone technology to support life

With more than 13,000 deaths in Spain related to COVID-19, the Spanish government is looking outside the box for life-saving technology and support. Recently, Valencia-based finishing technology company Jeanologia became one of those helping hands.

In an interview with Rivet, Enrique Silla, Jeanologia President said the company has successfully converted its G2 ozone technology, typically used to sustainably wash down jeans, into a “sanitization box” for plastic face shields worn by emergency workers on the front lines of Spain’s corona virus crisis.

Jeanologia is sanitizing full-face plastic shields created by the government in partnership with Valencia Polytechnic University. The masks are made using 3D printing machines or through traditional plastic injection molds. Jeanologia receives the masks from the makers, carries out the sanitization process and then ships them to areas in need. Ozone, Silla said, is the Spanish Ministry of Health’s preferred way to sanitize plastic protective masks. The process has the most powerful oxidation, is antimicrobial and does not produce any residuals of chemicals or solvents.

“Once we learned about the disinfection protocol developed by the Spanish government, we made a real hackathon with our team of engineers,” Silla said. It took Jeanologia’s R&D team just four days to convert the technology a process that would have required six months of R&D under normal circumstances