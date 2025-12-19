Circulose finds its route back to scale—via Birla

Circulose, a leading producer of recycled textile pulp for the fashion and textile industry, and Birla Cellulose, a global leader in sustainable viscose fiber, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly accelerate textile recycling.

This partnership supports Circulose’s renewed strategy, which focuses on deeper brand collaborations and providing end-to-end solutions across the value chain. Under the agreement, Circulose will supply pulp made with 100% recycled textile waste to Birla Cellulose, and Birla will produce viscose staple fiber made with CIRCULOSE® pulp and make it available to Circulose’s brand partners.

“Over the past year, we’ve refined our approach to put brands at the center, with a clear focus on creating offerings that enable mainstream adoption. Achieving this requires closer collaboration with key partners across the value chain. Our partnership with Birla Cellulose is a cornerstone of our strategy, and we’re very excited to have them onboard,” says Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose.

Recognized as a top-tier company in Canopy’s Hot Button Report, Birla Cellulose has earned international recognition for its sustainability and circularity achievements. Circulose and Birla Cellulose have collaborated since the founding of Renewcell and today, Birla Cellulose continues to lead in advancing large-scale circularity, setting benchmarks in India and across the global textile industry.

“Our partnership with Circulose marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable and responsible sourcing. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainability-conscious fiber solutions that empower our customers and contribute to a circular future” says Vadiraj Kulkarni, Business Head, Birla Cellulose.

This agreement reflects a shared vision to help drive meaningful progress toward a circular textile value chain designed for the long term.