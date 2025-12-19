adiFORMULATOR AWARD 2025: CHT Group recognized as champion by adidas

For the third time in a row, the CHT Group has been recognized as champion of the adiFORMULATOR AWARD by adidas.

Dr. Annegret Vester, Chief Sustainability Officer, states: “We are very pleased that the CHT Group has been recognized as a leading company by adidas. With our partnership with adidas, we reinforce our proactive and long-term commitment to continuous improvement in both products and processes. This is a vital component of the CHT sustainability strategy, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nittima Kulmanoros, Brand & Retail Management, adds: “We are convinced that our success story will inspire our customers, brand partners, and other partners in the textile industry to set new standards. Our CHT B&R and regional teams are ready to share their expertise and support globally. At CHT, we are looking forward to this exciting journey together with you.”

Sustainability through innovation

With innovative processes such as PIGMENTURA by CHT and our “Best Solution” concept BeSo® EFFECTIVE, we support textile manufacturers in reducing costs and resources while making a positive contribution to climate protection. The increased use of renewable and recycled materials – for example, in products such as ARRISTAN rAIR – actively promotes the circular economy.

CHT Group reaffirms its commitment to sustainable chemical solutions and product stewardship

The CHT Group is sending a clear signal for sustainability and responsibility in the textile industry. With a comprehensive approach to product stewardship, we take responsibility for our products and their ingredients throughout their entire lifecycle. The aim is to ensure human safety and minimize environmental risks.

“For us, product stewardship is more than just a concept – it is an integral part of what we do. We don’t just want to meet standards, we want to actively contribute to the transformation of the industry,” emphasizes Dr. Martin Gruber, Global TEAM LEAD Standards & Labels Conformity.

Comprehensive product stewardship is the basis for successful sustainability certifications. CHT is proud of:

• ZDHC certification: More than 2,200 products are certified at Level 3.

• Chem-MAP®: ZDHC Approved V3.1 Certifier (Level 1, 2 & 3).

• bluesign® technologies ag: CHT is a Global System Partner.

• SCTI membership: As a founding member of Sustainable Chemistry for the Textile Industry, we have been supporting transformative changes in the textile value chain since 2020.

They are committed to consistently pursuing the path to a more sustainable future – with solutions that combine environmental responsibility and economic efficiency.