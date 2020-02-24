Cocona launches sustainable 37.5 biodegradable additive22

It is interesting to note that all of the 37.5 staple fibres and filament yarns by Cocona would now have a new biodegradable additive. The initiative has been taken after more than three years of research and testing of 37.5 products containing the new biodegradable additive. Products containing the new additive have been found to degrade significantly faster than untreated polyester products.

Cocona has announced that all of its 37.5 staple fibres and filament yarns will include a new biodegradable additive. This announcement comes after more than three years of research and testing of the sustainable technologies available to textile manufacturing, and specifically testing 37.5 products containing this new biodegradable additive.

“Starting July 1, 2020 Cocona is adding a biodegradable additive to all 37.5 polyester and polyamide staple fibres and filament yarns,” said Jeff Bowman, CEO. “Importantly, we have confirmed that the additive does not affect the ability of products to be recycled and would not add any manufacturing cost or complexity. Because of this, we will be providing this new additive at no additional cost to 37.5 fibre and yarn spinners.”

Dr. Gregory Haggquist, Cocona’s CTO, commented that, “after years of research we were unable to identify any unintended consequences and are confident this decision is in the direction of goodness.”