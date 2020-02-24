Textile Care Technologies Fast Forward Futuristic Approach

It is interesting to note that the textile care technologies are ready for a grand leap towards the newly-emerged phenomena as the industry steps into the new decade beginning 2020. “The future of textile care technologies looks very positive as higher living standards make more markets relevant to the industry, with increasingly more environmental requirements and rising hygiene standards coming to the forefront in this living age of new values,”stated Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA, Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, Germany, who was in Mumbai recently, along with Kerstin Horaczek, Group Show Director, Technology, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Germany.

The aim of the visit of Straub and Horaczek was to promote Texcare International to be held from June 20 to 24, 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and also to feel the pulse of this segment of the textile industry in India, one of the emerging economies in the East with textile economy playing a key role. The Texcare International trade fair is the quadrennial signpost for the future of modern textile care and a valuable source of innovative impulses for the textile-care markets around the world.

The Texcare Forum 2020 would focus on sustainability, technical and smart Textiles, digital factory and trends in marketing, small businesses and management. The Texcare Fashion Show would be an added attraction as Texcare is the only exhibition which helps tackle today’s competition and market consolidation in this field by showcasing cost-saving technologies, automated processes, increased resource efficiency and knowledge-sharing and networking.