Comprehensive hygiene management is gaining in importance in the corona crisis

Tests conducted by independent laboratories have now confirmed that several Sanitized® products have an effectiveness against viruses on polymer surfaces.

Swiss company SANITIZED AG is pleased to confirm validation from impartial labs that several Sanitized® products are also effective against viruses (in accordance with ISO 21702:2019). The viral efficacy was confirmed in various polymer carriers. Tests were performed using a feline coronavirus with structures and mechanisms similar to SARS-Cov2.

Sanitized® additives are the perfect tool for an antiviral and antibacterial treatment of different polymer types which play a central role in healthcare applications, technical applications, mattress protectors, public transportation, food industry or everyday necessities.

Before any product’s antiviral properties can be claimed, viral tests must be performed of the treated articles in specialized laboratories. Compliance with local legal regulations is essential here. SANITIZED AG explicitly points out that this is a standard procedure and has composed a preliminary SANITIZED Regulatory Guide: Placing antiviral and antimicrobial treated polymers on the market.

SANITIZED AG has been offering antimicrobial additives to enhance the functionality of polymers for plastics for over 80 years. Many of its customers from various industries value its broad product portfolio and high level of service. Especially in the hospital environment, in old people’s homes, public spaces and transportation, Sanitized® material and hygiene protection becomes an important piece of equipment that contributes to comprehensive hygiene management.