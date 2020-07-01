Check out latest insights on cotton – PFMR

CDT – Textile Exchange’s 2020 Preferred Fiber and Materials Market Report (PFMR) shows the latest trends in the fiber and materials market including those with improved social and environmental impacts, which are referred to as Preferred. The Preferred Fiber and Materials Market Report includes latest trends in various fiber categories, including Plant-based Natural Fibers, Animal-based Fibers and Materials, Manmade Cellulosic Fibers, Synthetic Fibers, as well as takes a look at sustainability standards, initiatives, and overall trends.

According to the key findings by Fiber on cotton,with a market share of 25 percent in 2019 (i.e. the 2018/19 ICAC harvest year), the market for preferred cotton is more advanced than for most other materials. The key drivers are the existence of several well-established preferred cotton programs, and that cotton as a large volume material has been on the industry’s sustainability radar for many years. Yet, further increasing the share of preferred cotton and continuous improvement in terms of sustainability are urgently needed. Preferred cotton programs include: ABRAPA, BASF e3, Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), Cleaner Cotton, Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), Fairtrade, Fairtrade Organic, Field to Market, In-Conversion Cotton (Transitional in the USA), ISCC, myBMP, Organic, REEL Cotton, Regenerative Cotton, and the United States Cotton Trust Protocol.