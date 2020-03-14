Cotton Growers advised to start cultivation after mid-April

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of cotton crops after mid-April as cotton sowing before this period is attacked by pests severely especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm). A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here today that the farmers are prohibited to cultivate cotton before 1st April. Therefore, the farmers should prefer to start cultivation of cotton after 15th April and use hybrid approved varieties if they want to get maximum yield and financial benefits. Responding to a question, he told APP that although cotton is a cash crop and called as “White Gold”, yet its cultivation witnessed an extraordinary decline in district Faisalabad.

The agriculture department has activated its field staff to persuade the growers so that they could bring maximum land under cotton cultivation and increase its crops. In this connection, seminars, training workshops and sessions are being arranged at union council level across the district whereas the field staff has also been assigned cotton cultivation targets and their performance would be monitored and checked on weekly basis.