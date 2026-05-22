The CHT Group GmbH awarded best managed company 2026

Recognition of a consistent transformation strategy and a clear strategic direction

The CHT Group GmbH has been honored as Best Managed Company 2026. The seal of approval recognizes excellently managed medium-sized companies and is awarded as part of a program by Deloitte Private, UBS, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

For the CHT Group GmbH, the award is above all confirmation of the transformation course it has embarked upon. In recent months, the company has fundamentally realigned its organization: with a consistent focus on customer value and customer proximity, clearer responsibilities, and simplified structures.

“This award comes at a time when our company has faced significant challenges. That makes us see it all the more as confirmation that we are on the right track. Even though we are still on this journey and have not yet fully achieved our goal, this award is valuable confirmation that we are taking the right steps,” says Eva Baumann, CEO of CHT. “Our goal is to be a clearer, more focused organization that is closer to our customers, thereby remaining competitive in the long term.”



The selection process for the Best Managed Companies Award is rigorous and is based on a comprehensive analysis of key corporate dimensions, including strategy, innovation and performance, corporate culture, as well as governance and financial management. The evaluation takes place through a multi-stage process involving in-depth interviews and a final selection by an independent jury composed of representatives from the business, academic, and media sectors.

From the perspective of the CHT Group GmbH, however, the focus is not on the award itself, but on what it reflects: a clear strategic direction, an efficient organization, and a value-based corporate culture that actively shapes change.

“This award is not an end in itself for us, but rather an incentive,” CEO Eva Baumann continued. “We will steadfastly continue on our path of transformation with the goal of further strengthening our competitiveness and creating real added value for our customers.”

Their foundation-owned company has also been recognized for its value oriented corporate governance: “Best Managed Companies recognizes outstanding corporate leadership that creates stability and does not rest on past achievements. Behind the CHT Group GmbH is a motivated team that takes responsibility on the basis of strong values – for its employees, the market, and society as a whole. This is paired with a distinctive corporate culture that consistently links economic strength with a clear contribution to the common good,” emphasizes Markus Seiz, Director at Deloitte Private and Head of the Best Managed Companies Program.

Last night, CHT CEO Eva Baumann accepted the Best Managed Company 2026 award on behalf of the dedicated team at the CHT Group GmbH from the evening’s host, Susanne Schöne, at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt am Main.