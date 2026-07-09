Cotton made in Africa gains top sustainability rating as verified cotton demand tightens

The new assessment strengthens CmiA’s position with brands seeking credible, lower-risk cotton claims backed by recognised social, environmental and governance criteria.

Cotton made in Africa has received the top “Excellent” rating from Germany’s sustainability-label assessment platform Siegelklarheit, according to CmiA and Knitting Industry. The recognition follows an update to Siegelklarheit’s evaluation system, which has expanded from a two-level rating structure to five levels to give consumers and companies more detailed guidance when comparing sustainability labels.

The rating matters because cotton sustainability claims are facing closer scrutiny from regulators, retailers and consumers. For brands, a recognised third-party label can reduce reputational risk, but only if the standard is credible, transparent and supported by proper assurance.

Strong scores on credibility and social criteria

CmiA was assessed using the Sustainability Standards Comparison Tool, a methodology developed with input from more than 200 experts from government institutions, standards organisations, academia, business and civil society, including the International Trade Centre and ISEAL Alliance. The framework also draws on international agreements, including those of the International Labour Organization.

According to CmiA, the standard met 100% of the minimum criteria for credibility and social compatibility, and achieved 88% in the environmental category. The standard had previously been rated “Very good choice” by Siegelklarheit.

A market-based model for African cotton

Founded in 2005 under the Hamburg-based Aid by Trade Foundation, CmiA links African smallholder cotton farmers with international textile supply chains. Its model uses licence income and trade demand rather than direct donations to support farmer training, environmental protection and improved living conditions. It also includes working-condition improvements in ginneries and community projects in education, health, environment and women’s empowerment.

Aid by Trade says it now works with about 21 managing entities, 65 retailers and brands, and more than 800,000 farmers across ten African countries and India through its cotton standards.

Why mills and brands should care

For spinning mills, fabric producers and apparel brands, the commercial value lies in risk reduction. Certified cotton is increasingly tied to buyer scorecards, due-diligence rules, traceability expectations and sustainability reporting.

The next test for CmiA will be data depth: brands will want stronger proof of origin, impact and chain-of-custody integrity. CmiA’s Hard Identity Preserved system, launched in 2018, shows the direction of travel by tracing verified cotton physically from bale to final product.