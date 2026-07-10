Trusted data becomes Bangladesh apparel’s next competitive advantage

As buyers prepare for digital product passports, EPR and tighter sustainability claims, Bangladesh’s factories must compete not only on price and capacity, but on verifiable information.

Bangladesh’s apparel industry has built its global position on scale, compliance improvement and cost competitiveness. The next sourcing advantage, however, is likely to come from trusted product and supply-chain data. The shift is already visible in Europe, Bangladesh’s largest apparel destination, where future textile rules are moving towards durability, repairability, recyclability, Digital Product Passports and producer responsibility.

Europe raises the data bar

The European Commission’s 2025-2030 Ecodesign working plan identifies textiles, with a focus on apparel, among priority products for future ecodesign requirements. The plan is intended to promote circular, repairable and energy-efficient products, while the EU textiles strategy explicitly includes a Digital Product Passport and harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility rules for textiles.

This matters directly for Bangladesh. In 2025, textiles accounted for almost 94% of EU imports from Bangladesh, while the EU remained Bangladesh’s largest goods-trade partner. Apparel exports to the EU reached $19.06 billion in FY2025-26, equal to 49.25% of Bangladesh’s total RMG exports.

DPP is more than a QR code

For factories, a Digital Product Passport should not be treated as a label or software add-on. It will require reliable data on fibre origin, material composition, suppliers, chemicals, production sites, certifications, environmental footprint, durability, care, repair and end-of-life routes.

That turns data governance into an operational capability. ERP, PLM, supplier portals, traceability systems, laboratory data, compliance records and lifecycle-assessment tools must connect into a single, auditable product record. The winning factory will be the one that can answer buyer and regulator questions quickly, consistently and with evidence.

Compliance becomes commercial strategy

The revised EU Waste Framework Directive gives Member States 20 months to transpose the rules and 30 months to establish EPR schemes for textile and footwear products. That will increase pressure on brands to know what they are placing on the market and how products can be collected, sorted, reused or recycled.

For Bangladesh, the strategic message is clear: data readiness should start before legal deadlines. Factories that pilot product passports, supplier mapping and verified footprint data now will be better placed to defend market share, deepen buyer relationships and move from low-cost production to trusted sourcing partnership.