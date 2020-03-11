Cotton seed price hike raised by 128%

The Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) has raised the price of locally produced cotton seed by 106-128 percent. This is surprising for cotton growers as the seed procured from them is sold back to them at four times the original price.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Khokhar alleged that the provincial government was working on an anti-cotton policy. He said the government’s policies were in sharp contrast compared to that of sugarcane, which was being subsidised.

Punjab Seed Corporation is a public sector corporation meant for certified seed supply of major agriculture commodities. Although PSC is supposed to make profit, but raising the value addition of 500 percent and a price hike of 128 percent in one year is unjustified, adds Khokhar.

The PKI added that the PSC was following the same practice for wheat seed which has been tagged Rs. 400 higher than last year.

The Punjab government has so far not taken any notice of this issue. The PKI has alleged that the PSC was in collusion with seed companies and were profiteering off the back of farmers.

Khokhar asked if a public corporation’s unjustifiable price hikes are unchecked, how would the industry expect the government to keep a check on private input providers. He urged the government to take notice of the cottonseed price hike and direct the authorities to refrain from such practices.