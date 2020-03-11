SMART Annual Convention to address circular economy for textiles

Textiles recycling event to feature industry experts and “upcycled” fashion show

The Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles (SMART) Association’s Annual Convention, that is being held from March 14 to 17, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, US. Speakers this year will include TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky and Journalist/author Elizabeth Kline.

The annual convention, themed ‘Putting it in Motion’ will be open only to current members of the association and will feature panel discussions, expert speakers, and unique networking opportunities for professionals within the textile reuse and recycling industry.

The convention will address the topic of the circular economy, a system where products and services are traded in closed loops or ‘cycles’ by being refurbished and repaired throughout their lifecycle. According to the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 2016 publication, Trash to Treasure: Changing Waste Streams to Profit Streams, one of the most comprehensive ways to eliminate waste and increase profits in a business is to adopt a circular economy model.

“The topic of circular economy has become a part of the vernacular of the reuse and recycling industry,” says SMART Executive Director Jackie King.

The event features two keynote presentations. The first, entitled, “Loop: Solving for Disposability While Maintaining Its Virtues,” will be presented by Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a waste management company known for its innovative approaches to eliminating waste. Operating across 21 countries, the company partners with consumer product companies and retailers to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise be directed to a landfill or be incinerated. Szaky’s presentation will educate attendees on the theories of waste management and present ideas on how businesses can do their part.

The second keynote, “Conscious Consumers and the Rise of Resale Shopping,” will be presented by Elizabeth Kline, a New York-based journalist, author and expert on consumer culture, fast fashion, textile waste and sustainability of the clothing industry. Her presentation, based on her new book, The Conscious Closet, will explore how second-hand is key to satisfying the conflicting demands of conscious consumers who want it all – sustainability, affordability and lots of choices. She will share her experience researching the global second-hand industry over the past three years, and her findings.

In addition to exceptional programming, SMART’s Annual Convention will also feature an “upcycled” fashion show, where SMART member companies are invited to walk the runway, donning their finest ensembles made from any textile materials sourced from within their businesses.