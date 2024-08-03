Cotton yarn prices in south India decline, potential demand revival expected soon

Recently, the cotton yarn market in South India has witnessed a decline in prices. This trend has been attributed to various market factors, including fluctuations in raw material costs and changes in demand from textile manufacturers. Despite the current downturn, industry experts predict that demand may see a revival in the near future.

Several indicators support this optimistic outlook. Seasonal factors, upcoming festive periods, and potential improvements in export demand are expected to drive this resurgence. Additionally, government policies aimed at boosting the textile sector might also play a crucial role in revitalizing demand.

While the current scenario poses challenges for cotton yarn producers and traders, the anticipated recovery in demand could bring stability and growth to the market in the coming months.