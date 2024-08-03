34 C
Turkey’s apparel exports fall by 10% to $8.5 billion in first half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, Turkey’s apparel exports experienced a significant decline, dropping by 10% to $8.5 billion. This decrease highlights the challenges faced by the Turkish apparel industry amid a global economic slowdown and shifting trade dynamics.

Several factors have contributed to this downturn. The global economic environment has been marked by reduced consumer spending, impacting demand for apparel in key markets. Additionally, increased competition from other apparel-exporting countries and currency fluctuations have also played a role in the decline.

Despite these challenges, Turkey’s apparel sector remains a critical part of its economy, with efforts underway to mitigate the impact of the export decline. Industry stakeholders are exploring new markets and enhancing production efficiencies to regain competitiveness. Moreover, supportive government policies aimed at boosting the sector’s resilience and fostering innovation are expected to aid in recovery.

The outlook for the latter half of 2024 will depend on how effectively these strategies are implemented and how global market conditions evolve.

