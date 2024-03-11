Dietz-Motoren (Germany) joins ITMF as Corporate Member

Dietz-Motoren is a producer of custom-defined electric motors, fans, and blowers that is also supplying textile machinery companies. It was founded in 1922 and employs 270 persons.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “ITMF welcomes Dietz- Motoren as a new corporate member of ITMF. This shows that ITMF is not only an informative platform for fiber, textile, apparel, home textile, textile chemical, or textile machinery companies but also for producers of important machinery components. ITMF’s publications, statistics, and surveys help players along the entire textile value chain to better understand the dynamics of this long and complex value chain. ITMF also offers a unique platform for industry leaders from affiliated industry segments to meet in-person.”

Mr. Marrin Degenhardt, Key Account Manager of Dietz-Motoren GmbH, pointed out that “ITMF is the only global organisation that brings together the entire textile value chain. Being part of such a platform and network will help us to identify opportunities and risks and hence

develop our business strategy accordingly. We are looking forward to participating in ITMF activities.”