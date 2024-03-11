Textile imports in the United States decline

According to statistics from the US Department of Commerce’s Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), textile imports in the US is down 7.6 percent for the month but up 1.5 percent from the previous year, while apparel imports of 1.99 billion SME were up 10.6 percent from December but down 7.6 percent from a year before.

For the year ending in January 2024, total imports were down 10.9 percent to 92.7 million SME. Textile imports fell 6.6 percent to 68.5 billion SME while apparel imports plunged 21.0 percent to 24.2 billion SME.

OTEXA has reported the following statistics on textile and apparel imports from major source countries for January 2024.