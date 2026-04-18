Digital product passports move from concept to compliance infrastructure

Forecasts point to explosive growth, but the real commercial story is that digital product passports are becoming a practical compliance and data architecture issue, especially in Europe.



The digital product passport market is drawing growing attention as regulators, brands and technology providers move from pilot projects toward implementation. One market estimate from Meticulous Research puts the sector at $338 million in 2025 and projects it could reach $7.85 billion by 2035, implying a 37% CAGR. That figure should be treated as a commercial forecast rather than a market fact, but it reflects the strength of current momentum.

The main driver is regulation. In the EU, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) entered into force on 18 July 2024 and establishes the legal basis for digital product passports across a wide range of product groups. However, the rollout is not as immediate or uniform as some market write-ups suggest. The Commission is still developing the product-specific delegated acts and implementation framework, meaning DPP obligations will phase in by product category rather than appear all at once in 2026.

One category is already clearly ahead: batteries. The EU Batteries Regulation made batteries the first product group for which a digital passport will become a legal requirement, with the requirement generally tied to 2027 rather than 2026. Textiles are strategically important and firmly inside the EU’s circularity agenda, but the detailed DPP rules for textiles are still being shaped.

That matters because the market opportunity is not only about software demand. Digital product passports are becoming a new layer of industrial infrastructure linking traceability, material data, environmental claims, circularity information and compliance. Europe currently leads because policy is leading there, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow quickly as export-oriented manufacturers adapt to buyer and regulatory demands. The same market forecast identifies electronics as the largest current segment.

The challenge is that adoption still runs into familiar barriers: fragmented data standards, system integration complexity and cost, especially for smaller firms. The winners in this market are unlikely to be those selling “transparency” in the abstract. They will be the companies that make product-level data verifiable, interoperable and cheap enough to scale across supply chains.