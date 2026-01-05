DORNIER signals continuity as leadership changes in weaving machinery

A generational handover underscores stability at a key European textile engineering firm.

After more than a decade shaping one of Europe’s most respected weaving-machine portfolios, Wolfgang Schöffl will retire from Lindauer DORNIER GmbH at the end of the year. His departure marks the close of a chapter at a family-owned company long associated with reliability, technical precision and close customer partnerships.

During his tenure, Mr Schöffl played a central role in strengthening DORNIER’s weaving-machine product line, helping sustain its reputation for quality and innovation in a highly competitive global machinery market. Colleagues credit him with combining professional rigour with a strong sense of responsibility—traits that have become synonymous with the brand itself.

From 1 January 2026, responsibility for the weaving-machine product line will pass to Yvonne Schuberth, previously head of internal sales. Her appointment reflects an emphasis on continuity rather than disruption. Having worked closely with customers and production teams, Ms Schuberth brings detailed knowledge of DORNIER’s products, processes and market expectations.

Management says she will uphold the firm’s core values—customer focus, technical progress and long-term partnership—at a time when textile machinery makers face pressure from energy costs, digitalisation demands and shifting global investment patterns.

Leadership transitions at engineering companies often signal strategic change. In this case, DORNIER appears to be sending a different message: that steady stewardship and institutional knowledge still matter. As Mr Schöffl steps back and Ms Schuberth steps forward, the company is betting that continuity remains a competitive advantage in an industry built on trust and long product cycles.