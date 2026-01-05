Artificial Intelligence in focus: Heimtextil 2026 prepares the global textile industry for the future with a strong content programme

Artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms the textile industry – from creation and production to pricing, distribution and communication. But how can AI be applied successfully, and where does it truly add value? Heimtextil addresses these questions from 13 to 16 January 2026: The comprehensive programme dedicated to the key future field AI strengthens the global industry and opens up new business opportunities as well as practical applications for design, retail, industry, architecture, interior design and contract furnishing. Highlights include the progressive Heimtextil Trends 26/27 by Alcova, the design installation by Patricia Urquiola and the live talk with AI pioneer Tim Fu.

AI accelerates creative processes and reshapes working methods along the entire textile value chain – from design concepts and material visualisations to data migration and everyday workflows, to the implementation of new products and concepts. Heimtextil 2026 makes these developments tangible and brings together renowned experts who demonstrate how AI is used in practice and what potential it offers the industry.

AI from stage to practice

The central knowledge hub is the Texpertise Stage in Hall 6.0. This is where Heimtextil brings together a forward-looking, business-relevant content programme and translates technological innovation into practical insights for the industry. One of the highlights is the live talk with Tim Fu: the London-based architect and AI pioneer discusses interior design in the age of AI with Simon Keane-Cowell, Editor-in-Chief of Architonic. On the first day of the fair, Anja Bisgaard Gaede(Founder, Spott trends & business aps) talks about workflows, data integration and the textile future shaped by AI. Elisabeth Ramm (Atelier Brückner) shares insights into AI and materials in exhibition design. Using tangible examples, Martin Auerbach (Association of German Home Textiles Manufacturers) explains how AI is used in everyday work and how companies can integrate it profitably into their daily workflows. Sleep expert Markus Kamps moderates dedicated sessions on the megatrend of sleep and technology, featuring numerous guest speakers. At the Talk Spot in Hall 12.0, Architonic hosts a discussion with exhibitor Oriental Weavers on carpets between craftsmanship and global production.

Heimtextil Trends 26/27: AI impulses for design, retail and industry

How can AI-driven design processes be combined with traditional textile craftsmanship? The Heimtextil Trends 26/27 provide answers and orientation for the coming season under the motto “Craft is a verb”. In the Trend Arena in Hall 6.1, the design platform Alcova presents six stylistic directions that explore how high-tech and craftsmanship interact. This interplay becomes visible in a vibrant colour palette, where “glitches”, unexpected digital disruptions, and radical synthetic accents deliberately break through the natural colour spectrum. Daily talks and guided tours with experts translate the trend themes into concrete business insights.

„among-all“: AI-generated design experience by Patricia Urquiola

What happens when we ourselves become part of AI-based creation? Patricia Urquiola explores this question in her installation “among-all” (Hall 3.0). The designer combines futuristic textile elements, sustainable materials and new AI technologies. “among-all” showcases how textiles can function as transformative and intelligent materials and actively involves visitors in the spatial staging. In a live talk on 14 January 2026, the design icon discusses her visionary approach on the Texpertise Stage. Daily guided tours bring the interior design of tomorrow to life.

AI as a creative partner for the contract business

With Interior.Architecture.Hospitality, Heimtextil offers decision-makers from interior design, architecture, hospitality and the contract business a customised programme. At the dedicated Talk Spot in Hall 3.1, Mauro Brigham (Founder ncbham) discusses why design is never static. Helen Häkli (Freelance Architect, bdia) shows how AI is used as a creative partner in interior design. Further specialised lectures, including contributions from Corinna Kretschmar-Joehnk (JOI-Design) and Robin Hepp (Kids Studio), complement the extensive hospitality programme.

New opportunities for craftsmanship and interior decoration

What AI can deliver in concrete terms for interior decoration and the crafts sector is demonstrated by AI expert Alexander Ligowski on the DecoTeam Stage in Hall 3.0. Using selected examples, he provides hands-on insights into AI-supported interior design – ranging from room and colour concepts to sales support, text generation for social media and the optimisation of quotations.

New Talents Area: perspectives of the next design generation

How is the next generation of designers engaging with AI technology? In 2026, Heimtextil offers fresh insights with the debut of the New Talents Area in Hall 6.1. The curated exhibition presents emerging design talents from around the world and enables direct exchange with international newcomers.

Heimtextil 2026 takes place from 13 to 16 January 2026.