ELTEKSMAK textile machinery celebrates ıts 32 years of success in the sector wıth its employees

Elteksmak Machinery Inc., one of the leading companies in the Turkish Textile Machinery Sector, celebrated its 32nd anniversary at the Denizli Anemon Grand Hotel with all its employees and managers. The Poslu Family, who laid the foundations of Elteksmak Machinery in Denizli 32 years ago with a long history in the textile industry, celebrated its 32nd anniversary with a dinner for all its employees. After the dinner, veteran employees received awards and plaques from Chairman of the Board Mehmet Poslu and Board Members Emrah Poslu, Ekrem Poslu and Polo Chairman of the Board Oral Sertbulut. They crowned their celebration by cutting a cake specially made for this magnificent evening.

Founded in 1994 under the leadership of Mehmet Poslu, Elteksmak Makine has become one of the trend-setting companies in the sector with over 32 years of experience in textile drying and finishing technologies. Since its establishment, it has continued its journey with even more confident steps by combining its high level of knowledge in the field of textile drying and finishing technologies with its R&D culture and modern technological systems.

With the participation of the second generation, Elteksmak, which has established its technical advancements within a corporate structure, has become a reliable brand in textile machinery production not only in Türkiye but also worldwide with its innovation-centered approach and ability to quickly adapt to changing sector needs. Our machines, designed with the principles of energy efficiency, environmental awareness and production quality, are equipped with user-friendly systems that increase the productivity of textile manufacturers. In Denizli, a city considered the heart of the towel and home textile industry in Türkiye, our modern facility with 30,000 m² of indoor space provides sales, service, and technical support to both domestic and international customers with our experienced and expert engineers and technical personnel, and our production lines equipped with advanced technology.

Today, Elteksmak, with its mission to carry the concept of “Turkish Machinery” to more distant geographies, has expanded beyond Türkiye to European, Asian, African, and American markets, and has become more than just a manufacturing company; it has transformed into a solution partner that adapts to changing global conditions, transforms technology into functionality, and leads the sector.

Elteksmak continues its operations with the vision of creating a Great Elteksmak Family together with all its customers, rather than just building an ordinary customer portfolio, without ever compromising on the principles of customer satisfaction, trust, sustainability, and innovation.