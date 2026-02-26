PERFORMANCE DAYS SPRING Functional Fabric Fair in Munich: CHT will be showcasing sustainable innovations

The CHT Group, a global player in textile chemistry and dyes, will be presenting its latest sustainable textile technologies at the PERFORMANCE DAYS Functional Fabric Fair in Munich on March 18 and 19, 2026. The focus will be on innovative dyeing processes and functional finishes for the targeted improvement of textile properties.
Our trade fair highlights:
- PIGMENTURA by CHT – Our innovative, pigment-based dyeing process does not require any water for soaping and rinsing and does not require energy-intensive heating of the process water. This reduces water consumption in the dyeing process by up to 96 %. This groundbreaking technology was awarded the German Federal Ecodesign Award in the Product category in 2024 and the German Sustainability Award in the Products category in 2026.
- BeSo®STRONG – Wear longer. Waste less.
BeSo®STRONG is an innovative textile effect from CHT that specifically increases the durability and wear resistance of textiles. Improved abrasion resistance and longevity mean that garments remain in use for longer – without compromising on comfort or appearance. BeSo®STRONG is suitable for knitted and woven fabrics made from cellulose fibers and their blends and is ideal for applications such as workwear, outerwear, knitwear, and everyday clothing. Recycled cotton fibers also benefit from the technology making BeSo®STRONG a sustainable solution for more durable clothing and reduced environmental impact.
ARRISTAN rAIR – Our sustainable hydrophilic finish is made from recycled PET flakes and ensures optimal moisture management, quick drying, and excellent dirt repellency. ARRISTAN rAIR is ideal for finishing recycled yarns and fabrics that can then be recycled again – an important contribution to the circular textile economy.
In 2025, CHT was honored by adidas with the adiFORMULATOR AWARD for the third time in a row as a champion of sustainable innovation. This award underscores our commitment to actively shaping the future of the textile industry with sustainable solutions.
As a foundation-owned company, the CHT Group is committed to a comprehensive sustainability agenda. Our products are developed and manufactured according to strict standards, with a focus on the use of bio- based, biodegradable, and recycled materials to support the circular economy.
Visit us at our booth E01 at the PERFORMANCE DAYS SPRING Functional Fabric Fair in Munich and discover our sustainable innovations. Our team looks forward to introducing you to our products and providing exciting insights into the future of textiles!