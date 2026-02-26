PERFORMANCE DAYS SPRING Functional Fabric Fair in Munich: CHT will be showcasing sustainable innovations

ARRISTAN rAIR – Our sustainable hydrophilic finish is made from recycled PET flakes and ensures optimal moisture management, quick drying, and excellent dirt repellency. ARRISTAN rAIR is ideal for finishing recycled yarns and fabrics that can then be recycled again – an important contribution to the circular textile economy.

In 2025, CHT was honored by adidas with the adiFORMULATOR AWARD for the third time in a row as a champion of sustainable innovation. This award underscores our commitment to actively shaping the future of the textile industry with sustainable solutions.

As a foundation-owned company, the CHT Group is committed to a comprehensive sustainability agenda. Our products are developed and manufactured according to strict standards, with a focus on the use of bio- based, biodegradable, and recycled materials to support the circular economy.

Visit us at our booth E01 at the PERFORMANCE DAYS SPRING Functional Fabric Fair in Munich and discover our sustainable innovations. Our team looks forward to introducing you to our products and providing exciting insights into the future of textiles!