Epson Expands Its Apparel Printing Stack at Impressions Expo Long Beach 2026

Epson’s presence at Impressions Expo Long Beach (January 22–24) signals a clear strategic direction: on-demand, short-run, highly personalized apparel production is now core infrastructure, not a niche.

Rather than presenting a single hero machine, Epson is positioning itself as a full-workflow partner for apparel decorators—spanning DTG, DTFilm, dye-sublimation, UV, and cloud-connected design tools.

Strategic Signal: From Devices to Production Ecosystems

The introduction of the MakeON Studio concept is as important as the hardware itself. Epson is deliberately reframing textile printing as:

A creative production system , not just equipment

, not just equipment A bridge between design, customization, and fulfillment

Accessible to small decorators, yet scalable to production environments

This mirrors a broader industry shift: value is moving from bulk runs to speed, flexibility, and customization density.

DTFilm Moves from “Alternative” to Default

Epson’s emphasis on DTFilm—particularly with the SureColor® G6070, its first dedicated DTFilm printer—confirms what the market has already decided:

DTFilm is no longer experimental

It is now a mainstream workflow for apparel decoration

for apparel decoration Especially critical for oversized graphics, mixed fabrics, and on-demand runs

By offering reliability, reduced maintenance, and consistent quality, Epson is targeting decorators who want predictability, not tinkering.

This directly aligns with rising demand for:

Personalization

Short lead times

Lower inventory risk

Hybrid DTG + DTFilm: Flexibility as a Competitive Advantage

The hybrid SureColor F-Series (F1070, F2270) reflects a practical insight: decorators no longer want to choose between DTG or DTFilm.

Instead, they want:

One platform

Multiple output paths

Lower switching costs

This is particularly relevant for small and mid-sized businesses navigating volatile demand and seasonal swings.

Dye-Sublimation & UV: Expanding the Revenue Per Customer

Epson’s continued investment in dye-sublimation (F6470, F170, F570) and desktop UV (V1070) printers highlights a second growth lever:

Product adjacency.

Decorators are increasingly expected to deliver:

Apparel

Promotional goods

Hard-surface products

Event-specific customization

The UV capability, in particular, enables decorators to monetize non-textile surfaces without leaving the Epson ecosystem.

Software Matters: Epson Craft Studio & Cloud Connectivity

Epson Craft Studio—part of the Cloud Solution PORT platform—signals a shift from machine-centric selling to workflow enablement.

Key implications:

Tablet-based, kiosk-style design lowers skill barriers

Cloud connectivity supports retail, pop-ups, and event printing

Faster design-to-print cycles increase throughput per square meter

This is especially relevant for:

Retail personalization

Event-based production

Experiential commerce models

Market Context: Why This Matters Now

Epson’s announcement must be read against three structural trends:

Demand Volatility – Brands and decorators are avoiding inventory risk Personalization at Scale – Consumers expect uniqueness without delay Labor Constraints – Reliable, low-maintenance systems matter more than ever

By offering scalable, modular, and integrated solutions, Epson is positioning itself as a stabilizing force in an otherwise fragmented decorator market.

Bottom Line

Epson is no longer just selling printers to apparel decorators—it is selling production optionality.

The future of apparel decoration belongs to businesses that can switch formats, substrates, and product categories without switching vendors.