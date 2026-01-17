17 C
CovationBio Exits BioPDO to Double Down on Next-Generation Biomaterials Ahead of bioPTMEG Launch

SustainabilityEnvironmentInnovation

Covation Biomaterials LLC has agreed to sell its interest in Primient Covation LLC (also known as CovationBio PDO / Primient), the world’s largest producer of 100% bio-based 1,3-propanediol (BioPDO). The move marks a strategic portfolio rebalancing, not a retreat from bio-based chemistry.

What Is Really Happening
This transaction is best understood as a capital and focus rotation:

  • BioPDO is a mature, scaled, and commercially stable platform
  • bioPTMEG, by contrast, represents CovationBio’s next growth engine, with commercialization targeted for 2026
  • CovationBio is exiting ownership, not access: a long-term supply agreement ensures uninterrupted BioPDO supply for Sorona polymer production.

In effect, CovationBio is monetizing a proven asset to fund and accelerate the next wave of biomaterials innovation.

Why BioPDO Was the Logical Asset to Exit
BioPDO has been embedded in Sorona® for more than 25 years. It is:

  • Technically de-risked
  • Commercially scaled
  • Well understood by the market

From a strategy perspective, this makes it ideal to decouple ownership from supply, freeing capital and management attention for higher-growth, higher-impact technologies.

As CEO Steven Ackerman notes, BioPDO remains “one part of a larger ecosystem of sustainable materials”—not the endpoint.

bioPTMEG: Why This Matters for Apparel, Footwear & Elastomers
CovationBio’s upcoming bioPTMEG is where the real inflection lies.

Key characteristics:

  • 2nd-generation bio-based polyether glycol
  • Derived from corn cobs, not primary food crops
  • Drop-in replacement for petroleum-based PTMEG
  • No major process changes required downstream

This is critical because PTMEG sits at the heart of:

  • Spandex / elastane
  • Polyurethanes
  • Thermoplastic elastomers

That means direct relevance to:

  • Performance and athletic apparel
  • Footwear components
  • Industrial elastics
  • Automotive interiors and components

In practical terms: bioPTMEG attacks one of the hardest decarbonization problems in textiles—stretch and elasticity—without asking converters to retool.

Sorona® Remains the Anchor Platform
CovationBio remains the producer of 37% plant-based Sorona® polymer, first launched in 2000 and now deeply embedded across:

  • Activewear and performance apparel
  • Workwear and outerwear
  • Fashion and ready-to-wear
  • Home textiles and carpets

Updated third-party reviewed LCA results (released September 2025) reinforce Sorona’s environmental positioning:

  • 44% less energy and 170% lower GHG emissions vs. nylon 6
  • 41% lower GHG emissions vs. PET
  • Even outperforming fossil-based PBT on energy and emissions

This matters because Sorona® provides commercial proof that CovationBio can scale bio-based polymers globally.

Strategic Takeaway
This is not a divestment driven by weakness—it is capital discipline.

CovationBio is:

  • Locking in long-term BioPDO supply
  • Exiting asset ownership where upside is incremental
  • Reallocating resources to bioPTMEG, where the upside is structural

In an industry increasingly constrained by Scope 3 pressure, performance expectations, and process inertia, materials that are drop-in, scalable, and verifiably lower-impact will win.

CovationBio is positioning itself accordingly—moving from first-generation bio-success to second-generation biomaterials leadership, just as apparel.

 

