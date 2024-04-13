Patricia Urquiola x Heimtextil: Immersive installation enables cohesive design experience in 2025

Heimtextil and Patricia Urquiola, together, provided a glimpse into the highly anticipated design installation to be realized at Heimtextil 2025, reinforcing the special collaboration with the celebrated Spanish architect and designer. The partnership further enhances Heimtextil’s design expertise in the field of home and contract textiles. The immersive interior design installation focuses on ready-made textiles, with a strong emphasis on hospitality and design.

Heimtextil, the foremost global trade fair for home and contract textiles, is pleased to unveil new details on its collaboration with design luminary Patricia Urquiola during Milan Design Week. This partnership signifies a convergence of vision, innovation, and sustainability, setting the stage for a meaningful experience in textile design to be showcased at Heimtextil 2025 in Frankfurt.



Patricia Urquiola, the creative force behind Studio Urquiola, shares Heimtextil’s steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries and reducing complexity. Both brands approach transformations and sustainability holistically, enabling change and shaping the future of interior design concepts in hospitality, retail, and beyond.



“The collaboration with Studio Urquiola further elevates Heimtextil’s strong design expertise,” states Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH. “Urquiola’s visionary approach perfectly complements our mission to inspire, convey knowledge, and drive the business viability of the global textiles industry forward.”



Experience Design at Heimtextil 2025

At Heimtextil 2025, attendees can expect to immerse themselves in a curated interior design installation by Patricia Urquiola, focusing on ready-made textiles emphasizing hospitality and design. Aptly named “Among-us”, the new showcase places human experience at its core.



The installation enables a cohesive design experience for buyers and exhibitors alike. Heimtextil’s expertise in Interior.Architecture.Hospitality with the unrivalled design capability of Patricia Urquiola provide a seamless experience, bridging hospitality design concepts as well as global suppliers of functional contract textiles and retailers. This offers further opportunities to showcase upskilling design for attendees, reinforcing Heimtextil’s role as a go-to platform for designers, exhibitors, architects, retailers, and hospitality decision-makers seeking to redefine textile design.



“Working with Heimtextil, we continue research on textiles that the Studio has been doing for years, developing textiles as products and their application in product design, interiors, and architecture in a large spectrum of scales. “Among-us” will be an installation that will propose our vision and open a larger conversation inside and outside the industry, including topics such as sustainability in materials, conviviality, and the perception between virtual and reality,” says Patricia Urquiola.



A Shared Goal for Sustainable Design

Moreover, collaborating with Patricia Urquiola advances discourse on sustainability, particularly in the realm of regenerative materials. By showcasing tangible examples of sustainable practices and fostering innovation, Heimtextil and Studio Urquiola aim to encourage the adoption of sustainable practices throughout the textile industry.



Heimtextil x Studio Urquiola 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for anyone passionate about textiles, design, and sustainability.