Erreà swaps 28 printers for seven Mimaki machines to speed custom sportswear output

Consolidation, not expansion, is the new productivity play in digital textile printing.

Erreà, an Italian sportswear maker, is overhauling its printing backbone with seven Mimaki digital textile printers—replacing a “complex” fleet of 28 machines. The shift reflects a market reality: teams, federations and fans now expect faster turnaround, tighter colour matching, and ever-more personalised kits.

What changed in the factory?

Erreà has installed three Tiger600-1800TS industrial dye-sublimation printers and four TS330-1600 systems. The aim is to combine high-volume throughput (Tiger600) with the flexibility needed for small-batch, customised jobs (TS330), while standardising colour reproduction across devices and sites. One TS330-1600 supports design, sampling and development at Erreà’s Italian creative headquarters; the remaining systems run at its production facility in Romania.

Why it matters for the business

Replacing many smaller printers with fewer industrial systems can lower operational friction: fewer machine profiles to manage, simpler maintenance, and more predictable quality control. That matters when short lead times and colour accuracy are competitive differentiators—and when “mass customisation” must be repeatable, not artisanal.

What happens next

If the new configuration delivers stable output across Italy and Romania, Erreà gains a platform for growth without multiplying complexity. For suppliers like Mimaki, it is also a signal that the next wave of investment will favour industrial consolidation—machines that do more, with less fuss.