Global secondhand apparel market set to reach $154.3 billion by 2036

Secondhand apparel is moving from niche “thrifting” to a structural channel in the fashion value chain. Forecasts point to a decade-long expansion as resale becomes a default option for value, sustainability, and access to premium labels. Future Market Insights (FMI) projects growth from $53.7bn (2026) to $154.3bn (2036), implying an 11.1% CAGR.

Why it’s growing

Three forces are converging. First, household budgets remain tight, making resale an inflation hedge. Second, circularity is becoming commercial rather than moral: extending product life reduces waste and defers new production. Third, digital platforms are industrialising what used to be informal trade—standardising listings, payments, logistics, and trust.

Where the money is

The mix is skewed toward everyday categories that turn quickly: dresses and tops (~34%) lead activity, and women account for over half of demand. Platforms dominate economics—around half of revenue—because they control discovery, pricing signals, and transaction flow.

What’s next

Expect deeper integration with brands: trade-in programmes, “resale-as-a-service”, and reverse-logistics partnerships. AI is already tightening unit economics via pricing, authentication, and sorting. Comparable market work also signals strong growth into the early 2030s.