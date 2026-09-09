EU customs reform puts e-commerce platforms on the hook for imports and compliance

The overhaul adds a small-parcel handling fee, tougher platform liability and a single EU customs data hub, significantly raising compliance requirements for cross-border fashion e-commerce.

The Council of the EU has given final approval to the biggest overhaul of the EU customs framework in decades, with particularly important consequences for fashion platforms and textile and apparel exporters selling directly to European consumers.

Under the revised Union Customs Code, non-EU e-commerce platforms will be treated as importers when selling goods into the EU. They—not individual consumers—will therefore be responsible for customs declarations, duty payments and ensuring imported products comply with applicable EU standards.

Small parcels face another charge

An EU-wide handling fee on small e-commerce parcels must be introduced by November 1, 2026. Its amount has not yet been fixed; the European Commission will determine the level before implementation.

Importantly, this will be additional to the €3 transitional customs duty introduced on July 1, 2026 for goods in consignments worth below €150. The €3 charge applies per category of goods within a parcel and replaced the previous duty-free treatment of low-value imports.

Serious or systematic e-commerce customs violations could attract fines of up to 6% of the operator’s annual import value from the preceding year, alongside withdrawal of customs privileges or even restrictions on platform access.

Customs becomes data-driven

The reform creates an EU Customs Authority, headquartered in Lille and starting operations in 2027, together with a central EU Customs Data Hub.

The hub will allow traders to submit information through one EU platform while giving customs authorities real-time visibility across supply chains. Use becomes mandatory for e-commerce from July 1, 2028 and for all traders from March 1, 2034.

Fast fashion faces structural change

The scale explains Brussels’ intervention: EU customs handled around 6 billion e-commerce parcels in 2025, with more than 90% originating in China.

For textile exporters, the reform accelerates the shift toward product-level customs data, traceability and demonstrable regulatory compliance. For ultra-low-cost direct-to-consumer fashion models, meanwhile, accumulating duties, handling charges and platform liability could materially alter the economics of selling inexpensive garments into Europe.

The European Parliament is expected to approve the final text later in September before formal publication.