YKK India holds groundbreaking ceremony for new plant in southern India

YKK held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 25, 2026, to mark the start of construction of YKK India Private Limited’s new plant in southern India. Approximately 40 participants, including Jin Deguchi, Managing Director of YKK India, attended the ceremony.

Ykk India Private Limited will construct its third plant in India at the ORIGINS Chennai industrial park near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in southern India. Working in coordination with its two existing plants in Haryana in northern India, the new state-of-the-art facility will bring together YKK’s technologies to serve India’s domestic market and export-oriented manufacturing market, both of which are expected to grow further.

Through the new plant, YKK aims to create employment opportunities, contribute to the local community, and establish a production system capable of meeting a wide range of customer needs.

Overview of New Plant

Construction site: Plot No. 9, 10, and 11, ORIGINS by Mahindra World City, Eliambedu Village, Gummidipoondi and Ponneri Taluks, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu-601206, India

Amount invested: USD 150 million (including land, buildings, machinery, equipment, and other costs)

Land area: 149,936 m²

Building area: 74,658 m²

Scheduled completion: February 2028