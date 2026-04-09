Europe’s cotton yarn market shifts toward premium, traceable, and circular supply

Europe’s spinning sector is under cost pressure, but regulation and sourcing shifts are opening space for higher-value cotton yarns.

Europe’s cotton yarn market is becoming less a volume business and more a specialty play. A recent Market Data Forecast report puts the market at $26.65 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach $36.83 billion by 2034, equivalent to a 3.66% CAGR. Those figures are forecast estimates rather than official market statistics, but the strategic direction is credible. (marketdataforecast.com)

The region’s mills remain under pressure from high operating costs and import competition. Eurostat says non-household electricity prices in the EU stayed elevated in the first half of 2025, with major differences between member states, underscoring the cost burden on energy-intensive textile manufacturing. Meanwhile, Euratex has reported further deterioration in production, turnover, exports and employment across the EU textile and clothing sector through 2024 and into early 2025.

That is pushing European spinners away from standard commodity yarns and deeper into premium niches such as combed, organic, certified and recycled cotton yarns. The policy backdrop supports that shift. The EU’s sustainable textiles agenda and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation are building a framework around traceability, durability, recyclability and, over time, Digital Product Passports.

Circularity is also becoming a commercial driver. The European Environment Agency estimates the EU generated 6.95 million tonnes of textile waste in 2020, highlighting the scale of the feedstock and policy challenge behind recycled-fibre ambitions.

The next contest for Europe’s cotton yarn industry will not be low-cost scale. It will be whether mills can turn compliance, transparency and circular capability into a defensible sourcing advantage.