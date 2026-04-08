Teijin Frontier targets all-polyester stretch gap in sportswear with new elastic yarn

The Japanese materials maker is betting that mills and brands want stretch, moisture management and easier recyclability without relying on polyurethane blends.

Teijin Frontier has developed a new stretch polyester filament yarn designed to bring soft elasticity and shape recovery to 100% polyester performance fabrics, addressing a longstanding materials mismatch in sportswear and outdoor apparel. Announced on April 6, the yarn is intended for use with high-performance polyester textiles and is scheduled for commercial rollout in 2027, with sales targets of 100,000 metres in fiscal 2027 and 500,000 metres by fiscal 2029.

A polyester answer to an elastane problem

The commercial problem is familiar to product developers. Polyurethane-based elastic fibres deliver strong stretch, but their material behaviour differs significantly from polyester, especially in heat-setting. That has limited design freedom when brands want to combine stretch with advanced polyester functions such as moisture absorption, quick drying and durable water repellency. Teijin Frontier says its new yarn was developed specifically to solve that compatibility issue.

Polymer design, not yarn structure

Unlike stretch systems that rely mainly on yarn structure, such as conjugate yarns using polymers with different heat-shrink characteristics or heavily crimped yarns, Teijin Frontier says the new filament’s elasticity comes from proprietary polymer design and spinning control technology. The result, according to the company, is soft stretchability, strong shape stability and recovery performance comparable to polyurethane-based elastic fibres, while preserving polyester-like processing behaviour.

Why mills and brands may care

The strategic appeal lies in simplification. A fabric built entirely from polyester can make finishing and fabric engineering easier to align, while also improving end-of-life recyclability compared with polyester-elastane constructions. That matters as apparel brands face rising pressure to improve material circularity without giving up comfort or performance. Teijin Frontier plans to position the new textile platform across sportswear, casualwear and innerwear in both Japanese and overseas markets.

The next question is whether the yarn can scale beyond niche technical programs. If mills can process it reliably at commercial speed and brands accept the hand feel and recovery profile as a credible substitute for elastane-based stretch, Teijin Frontier could open a commercially meaningful route toward more recyclable performance apparel.