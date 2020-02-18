EU’s ‘big no’ to more textile benefits for Cambodia

It is saddening to view that the European Commission has decided to partially withdraw tariff preferences to the Asian country. This has been done in the conclusions of a Brussels delegation sent to the country which determined that the current ruling party in Cambodia outlawed the opposition just before the celebration of elections.

Starting in mid-August, the country would have to pay tariffs on exports of certain types of clothing and footwear. Until now, Cambodia enjoyed a zero tariff under the Everything but Arms (EBA) program. The measure will impact Cambodian exports of one billion euros and will be effective on August 12.

Josep Borrell, a high representative of the Commission for foreign policy said that “the duration, scale and impact of violations of rights to political participation and freedom of expression in Cambodia have left the European Union with the only option to partially withdraw the preferences.”

According to Reuters, Hun Sen, Cambodia’s Prime Minister, commented that the country will not bow down to foreign demands. “We want to be friends and partners of all the countries in the world but if they don’t understand us and want to force us, we don’t agree”, Hun Sen continued.