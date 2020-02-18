Vietnam faces raw material crises from China

According to HANOI (Vietnam News/ANN), the textile industry of Vietnam has been urged to source for raw materials from Pakistan and other countries while its main supplier China rides out the storm created by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Phạm Xuân Hồng, President of HCM City’s Textile Association commented that textile firms might start going through a shortage of raw materials by the second quarter, as Chinese firms have said there would be no outgoing shipments before the end of February.

The Vietnamese firms rely on China for 30 to 40 per cent of input materials and now production would likely be hampered. Hồng has advised firms to pool their resources to keep their workshops running through March and April while talks are held with suppliers with other countries.

“This is, however, is only a temporary solution as it will be extremely difficult to replace China as our main supplier of raw input materials,” he commented.