Experience Next-Gen Textile Haptic Evaluation with emtec Electronic at Techtextil North America 2024

The German manufacturer emtec Electronic, an established innovator in specialized testing and measurement solutions, will showcase the latest enhancements to its TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer at Techtextil North America from August 20-22, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina.



The TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer stands at the forefront of textile haptic evaluation technology. Initially known and well-regarded in the paper industry as the TSA Tissue Softness Analyzer, this state-of-the-art device has been expertly adapted to address the specific needs of the textile sector. It provides rapid and precise measurements of the key parameters of surface softness, surface smoothness, and stretch and recovery behavior, delivering results in under two minutes.



The latest enhancements to the TSA include advanced thermo-haptic measurements and improved methods for assessing springback behavior, offering unparalleled precision in analyzing textile haptic qualities. Comparative studies demonstrate that the TSA’s results correlate up to 100% with traditional hand-panel testing methods conducted by “touch experts,” underscoring its accuracy and consistency.



A key feature of the updated TSA is the integration of the Virtual Haptic Library, a cloud-based database developed in collaboration with Black Swan Textiles. This platform categorizes the digital TSA sample data and provides real-time access to haptic test results from anywhere in the world. This innovation reduces the need to ship physical samples worldwide for haptic validation, streamlines quality control processes and significantly increases efficiency.



Alexander Gruener, Global Business Development Manager at emtec Electronic, commented on the impact of the device: “We are pleased to demonstrate how the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer addresses the need for accurate, objective haptic testing. Its advanced features simplify the communication of product specifications across multiple locations and help manufacturers maintain high quality and comfort standards while increasing productivity. The ability to quickly and accurately evaluate the haptic properties of textiles leads to better product consistency and accelerates innovation.”



Visitors to Techtextil North America are invited to stand 1110 to experience the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer’s capabilities firsthand. Emtec’s Alexander Gruener and Eric Haagen (emtec Global Business Development) will be on hand to demonstrate the device, answer questions, and discuss how the TSA can enhance quality control and product development processes.