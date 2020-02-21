FESPA Global Print Expo 2020 invites textile manufacturers across the globe

FESPA Global Print Expo 2020 (IFEMA – Feria de Madrid) is all set to invite textile manufacturers, art lovers and printing admirers at the Europe’s largest exhibition for screen and digital wide format printing, textile printing and sign making. The exhibition is going to be held from March 24-March 27, 2020) in Madrid, Spain.

It is interesting to note that print service providers and sign makers will be able to experience the latest innovations in screen and digital printing presses, consumables, workflow, and color management. Gold exhibition sponsors include first time FESPA exhibitor, HanGlory, the Shenzhen-based specialist provider of digital UV hybrid and flatbed printers, along with HP, Mimaki, and Brother.

Neil Felton, CEO of FESPA, says: “For decades, FESPA exhibitions have been the foremost forums for experiencing the latest and greatest offered by manufacturers serving the specialist print industries. As such, FESPA exhibition booths are famed for being an engaging blend of colour and cutting-edge design, as exhibitors compete to capture the attention of visitors, and FESPA Global Print Expo 2020 will be no different.”

As far the textile prints are concerned the Print Make Wear, FESPA’s fast fashion factory, was the leading features at FESPA 2019 in Munich. Now in Madrid in 2020, it would provide a physical link to the co-located Sportswear Pro exhibition. Mimaki, Kornit, Drytac, Antalis, Roland, and Berger Textiles who are among around 20 exhibitors would collaborate to create a live end-to-end production process for sports and athleisure garments.

Among the many textile printing solutions that would be shown at FESPA Global Print Expo 2020 are HP’s recently launched HP STITCH S1000 126-in Printer and the HP STITCH S500 64-in Printer, providing dye sublimation production for soft signage, sportswear, fashion, interior décor textiles industries and beyond. With fast, precise colour-matching, these solutions deliver continuous high-quality prints on paper and fabric with simplified operation at high productivity levels.

The Visitors would also be able to experience a new hybrid digital textile printer from Bihong Printing Equipment, a new addition to the TexJet® series of direct-to-garment printers – the TexJet® shortee2 – from specialists Polyprint SA and new organic cottons, recycled polyester and eco fabrics from Premier Digital Textiles. Berger Textiles would be showing a new range of sustainable textile products, all manufactured in Germany.