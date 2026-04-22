YKK’s 3D Composite Puller Wins the Red Dot Award

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) has received the Red Dot Award in the Product Design category for its 3D Composite Puller. The award is presented by Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG.

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Award, based in Germany, is one of the world’s most renowned design competitions. An international jury of approximately 40 experts evaluates entries in three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

Overview of the Award-Winning Product

3D Composite Puller

The 3D Composite Puller combines YKK’s expertise in zipper technology with Variloom’s on-demand 3D printing and molding system. Utilizing Variloom’s recyclable bio-based TPU and 3D printing process, this product eliminates traditional molding requirements and the constraints of high minimum order quantities (MOQs).

It enables customization of shape, texture, attachment style, color, and logo—features that are difficult to achieve with conventional injection molding—offering brands and designers new possibilities in both functionality and aesthetics.

Comment from Yasuhiro Sato, Vice President, Product Strategy Division, Global Sales Headquarters, YKK Corporation

“This award is regarded as recognition of YKK’s ongoing efforts to create new value, which have now been highly evaluated from a design perspective. YKK will continue to combine technology with creative thinking to bring new possibilities to people’s lives, while contributing to the sustainable development of the textile industry.”

Red Dot Award: https://www.red-dot.org/award