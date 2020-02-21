Ricky’ Clarke, III, becomes the President Cotton Council International (CCI) for 2020

It is interesting to note that Richard L. ‘Ricky’ Clarke, III, a merchant from Cordova, Tenn., would serve as President of Cotton Council International (CCI) for 2020. CCI is the National Cotton Council’s (NCC) export promotion arm and carries out programs in more than 50 countries globally under the COTTON USA™ trademark.

Richard L. ‘Ricky’ Clarke, III was the key speaker at TEXtalks Conference Inspiring Change 2019, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Clarke, who moves up from CCI first vice president, succeeds Hank Reichle, a cooperative official from Greenwood, Miss., who becomes CCI board chairman. Clarke, Reichle and other CCI officers were elected at CCI’s board meeting during the NCC’s 2020 Annual Meeting held February 14-16 in New Orleans, Louisiana. “I look forward to leading CCI in its mission of making U.S. cotton ‘

The Cotton the World Trusts’ for mills, manufacturers, brands, retailers and consumers worldwide.”