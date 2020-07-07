Forecasting the futuristic 2020 lifestyles of Shanghai Home Textiles

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles in collaboration with the renowned international forecasting agency NellyRodi™ from France is proud to present the finest comprehension of international home furnishing trendswhich would be launched from August 24-26, 2020 at the National Exhibition and Convention (Shanghai) Centre in China.

The trends are decided by a trend committee led by Nelly Rodi and formed by five top forecasters mixing different fields of expertise including Vincent Grégoire, Consumer Trends and Insights Director of the NellyRodi™ Agency (France), Shen Lei, Founder and Chief of The Interior Architects Design (China), Carlotta Montaldo, Textile Art Cultural Specialist (France), Studio NOCCby Jean Christophe Orthlieb, Designer (France), Juliette Lamarca ,Textile Designer / Painter (France)

The 2021 trend lifestyle forecast presented by the NellyRodi™ Agency is based on the concept of Bound which defines cozy, warmth, past future and bold clash. In a world marked by the proliferation of extremists and polarizations, and where opinions are increasingly radical and irreconcilable; in a context of uncertainty and isolation produced by environmental, economic, societal and identity mutations, we must recreate connections.

When all feels chaotic, there is a need to feel caring, cozy and colorful and keep the bad vibes away. One must explore all possibilities of future without renouncing the past. Creating a bold clash through building connection is the highlight of occasion.