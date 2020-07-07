Yarn Expo Shenzhen Edition: A Curtain Raiser

It is interesting to note that in addition to its biannual Shanghai fairs, Yarn Expo would launch a new Shenzhen edition in 2020. The Yarn Expo would join Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics (formerly Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen) from 15 – 17 July 2020. The fairs would be held in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Centre. Nearly 150 exhibitors are expected to join the fair.

“Yarn Expo’s Spring and Autumn editions in Shanghai have experienced year-on-year growth, and are now recognized globally as top destinations for sourcing from the best of the yarn and fibre industry,” said Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

Yarn Expo gathers leading exhibitors who showcase a wide range of products, from high-quality natural items to innovative synthetics. Representing China’s efforts to redefine its place in the fashion industry, Dalang Fashion Town promotes exciting domestic designers as well as sustainable technology, meaning that eco-friendly yarns and fancy yarns are expected to stand out and generate interest at Yarn Expo Shenzhen.

The exhibitors from these Shanghai fairs would present their spring / summer 2021, as well as autumn / winter 2021-22, collections at the corresponding Shenzhen editions instead. Yarn Expo Shenzhen is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; China Cotton Textile Association; China Chemical Fibers Association; and China Knitting Industrial Association. Yarn Expo Shenzhen 2020 will be held concurrently with Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics, as well as CHIC and PH Value.