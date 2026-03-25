Gartex Texprocess India signals scale and tech shift in India’s textile industry

As India positions itself as a global textile hub, industry platforms are becoming critical nodes for technology adoption, supply-chain integration and sustainability transition.

Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai, scheduled for April 9–11, 2026, will bring together over 125 companies across machinery, fabrics, denim and digital solutions, reflecting the growing complexity and ambition of India’s textile ecosystem.

What is happening: a full value-chain platform

The exhibition spans the entire apparel manufacturing value chain—from garment machinery and textile processing to digital printing, automation, trims and accessories. With more than 300 brands and 500 products on display, the event highlights the increasing convergence of technology, materials and design in textile production.

International participation from key machinery hubs such as Germany, Italy, Japan and China underscores India’s integration into global manufacturing networks.

Why it matters: scale meets transformation

India’s textile sector, valued at around $179bn and employing 45m people, is under pressure to modernise. Growth is now being driven less by volume expansion and more by technological upgrading, efficiency gains and sustainability compliance.

Themes at the event, AI in manufacturing, digital printing, zero-waste production, signal where competitive advantage is shifting. The co-located Denim Show further reflects the importance of value-added segments in driving export growth.

What comes next: integration over fragmentation

As supply chains become more data-driven and sustainability-linked, platforms like Gartex are evolving into strategic connectors—linking technology providers, manufacturers and global buyers.

For India, the challenge is not scale, but coordination: turning its vast ecosystem into a more integrated, technology-enabled production system.