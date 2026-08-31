Gherzi Americas adds four textile veterans as regional advisory push accelerates

The appointments deepen Gherzi’s expertise in denim, sourcing, product development, sustainability and manufacturing execution as textile companies across the Americas confront tariffs, reshoring and supply-chain restructuring.

Gherzi Americas has added four senior textile and apparel specialists to its consulting team, strengthening the recently expanded regional practice as manufacturers, brands and investors rethink sourcing, production and market strategy.

The new consultants are Andrew Olah, Christine Tymkiw, Courtney Caneer-Williams and Colleen Ahalt-Eagle. Their combined experience spans denim, textile innovation, fabric development, global sourcing, sustainability, manufacturing and commercialisation.

Denim and product expertise deepen

Olah has worked in textiles since 1976 and denim since 1979. He founded the Kingpins Show in 2004, building one of the industry’s leading denim-specific platforms, and later established the initiative that became the Transformers Foundation.

Tymkiw brings more than 20 years in fabric R&D, sourcing and supply-chain management, with previous leadership roles at Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Nautica and Walmart. Her advisory work covers product development, sustainability, tariffs and process improvement.

Caneer-Williams has more than 24 years in textile innovation and international operations. Her background includes brrr°, Everest Textile USA, HerMin Textile and Weavism, including work transferring textile technologies and manufacturing capabilities from Asia to North Carolina.

Ahalt-Eagle adds more than two decades of experience across materials, testing and sourcing, including roles with Target, Reebok/Adidas, Kathmandu, HanesBrands and JCPenney.

Americas mandate expands

The hires follow Gherzi’s July decision to rename Gherzi-USA as Gherzi Americas, extending its mandate across the US, Canada and Latin America. The practice advises companies on sourcing strategy, manufacturing development, trade exposure, factory investment and operational improvement.

The expansion reflects a broader shift in textile consulting demand. Companies increasingly need advice that connects tariffs, sourcing diversification, factory economics, compliance and product strategy rather than treating them separately.

For manufacturers and investors, the value of Gherzi’s enlarged team will ultimately be measured by execution: whether sector-specific expertise can translate reshoring, nearshoring and supply-chain diversification plans into commercially viable factories, sourcing networks and product programmes.