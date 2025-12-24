Glass fibre recycling edges closer to scale

Verretex and Fiberloop link technology with demand in composites’ circular economy.

Verretex, a Swiss producer of nonwovens made from recycled glass fibres, has entered a strategic partnership with Fiberloop, a Swedish developer of composite-recycling technology. The tie-up aims to bridge a persistent gap in composites recycling: reliable end-markets for recovered fibres.

Fiberloop’s technology is already deployed by a recycler in the boat-recycling sector, working alongside Beneteau, Chomarat, Owens Corning and Veolia. In March 2025, these firms—together with Composite Recycling and Arkema—signed a broader partnership to advance circularity in boat production.

Verretex has independently tested glass fibres recovered using Fiberloop’s process and says they rank among the highest-grade recycled glass fibres currently available, citing exceptional consistency, strength and cleanliness. That quality threshold matters: recycled fibres have historically struggled to compete with virgin material in demanding applications.

Under the agreement, Fiberloop will supply fully integrated composite-recycling plants to recyclers, while Verretex commits to purchasing the recovered fibres on a long-term basis.

The arrangement gives recyclers both the technology and a guaranteed outlet—two prerequisites for commercial viability at scale.

The recycled fibres will feed into Verretex’s high-performance nonwovens, used across wind energy, automotive, construction and other industrial sectors. According to Verretex chief executive Mitchell Anderson, the partnership “closes the loop” by aligning advanced recycling machinery with high-value downstream demand.

With composite waste rising rapidly—from boats and wind blades to automotive parts—the collaboration offers a pragmatic model for circularity: not just recycling for its own sake, but recycling anchored in markets willing to pay for performance.