Zhejiang Yanpai is adding two additional high-performance needlepunch lines from ANDRITZ

Repeat orders signal confidence in high-performance nonwovens as the environmental and energy sectors expand.

Zhejiang Yanpai Filter Technology has placed an order for two additional high-performance needlepunch lines with ANDRITZ, deepening a partnership that has already reshaped the company’s manufacturing base.

The new lines will be installed at Yanpai’s headquarters in Tiantai County, eastern China, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Once operational, they will lift capacity for industrial filtration materials used in solid–gas and solid–liquid separation segments benefiting from tighter environmental regulation, growth in new energy, and continued investment in heavy industry.

Founded in 2014, Yanpai has rapidly established itself as a major domestic supplier of customised filtration and separation materials, serving clients across chemicals, metallurgy, environmental protection and energy. Its edge lies in the ability to deliver tailored solutions at scale—an increasingly valuable capability as filtration requirements become more complex and performance-driven.

The Andritz supply package includes a double-doser opening system, card and crosslapper, integrated with the ProWid system to optimise web weight evenness. The compact configuration is designed to maximise output per square metre and slot directly into Yanpai’s existing needlepunch workshop—an efficiency gain rather than a greenfield expansion.

Since 2019, Yanpai has operated eight Andritz needlepunch lines, making the latest order a vote of confidence in both technology and after-sales support. “They will support our expansion into new industrial segments and help us ensure stable quality,” said Yanpai vice-chairman Chen Ping.

For Andritz, the repeat business underlines a broader trend: filtration and engineered textiles are becoming a growth engine as industries confront emissions limits, water treatment challenges and higher performance standards. In this corner of nonwovens, reliability and return on investment—not novelty—are what keep orders flowing.