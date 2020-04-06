Global business of women’s jackets and blazers going down

The global trade of women’s or girls’ jackets and blazers (knitted and crocheted) has been declining since last two years. Total trade decreased 25.65 per cent from 2017 to 2019, according to data from TexPro. The global trade of women’s or girls’ jackets and blazers was $7,437.38 million in 2017, which moved down to $5,529.47 million in 2019.

The total trade of women’s or girls’ jackets and blazers has reduced 22.95 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is anticipated to drop to $3,591.78 million in 2022 with a rate of 35.04 per cent from 2019, according to Fibre2Fashion’s market analysis tool TexPro.

The global export of women’s or girls’ jackets and blazers was $6,080.60 million in 2017, which declined 28.58 per cent to $4,342.98 million in 2019. Total exports fell 25.21 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is expected to move down to $2,621.50 million in 2022 with a rate of 39.64 per cent from 2019.

The global import value of women’s or girls’ jackets and blazers was $1,356.77 million in 2017, which decreased 12.55 per cent to $1,186.49 million in 2019. Total imports slashed 13.38 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is expected to drop to $970.28 million in 2022 with a rate of 18.22 per cent from 2019.