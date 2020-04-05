Home Events China International textile Printing Industrial technology Expo 2020

China International textile Printing Industrial technology Expo 2020

3
CITPE 2020

May 16-18, 2020
Venue:
Poly World Trade Center Expo,Pazhou,Guangzhou Provinces China

As the first as well as the only one influential textile printing expo in China–CITPE (China International Textile Printing Industrial Technology Expo) has always been aiming on the tenet of Innovative Development and Win-Win Cooperation in the past 14 years.

It focuses on the trade fair of textile printing equipment and materials, devoting to building up the communication platform for the majority of manufacturers at home and abroad. CITPE has been successfully held for 14 times since 2006 in Shanghai, Suzhou, Dongguan and Guangzhou. It has built up good reputation and brand model in the industry, and is well recognized as the authority of professional exhibition.

Contact Organization

Hong Kong Allallinfo Media Group Co.,Ltd (Guangzhou & Shanghai)
Shanghai: Room  606, Cimic Tower, No. 800 Shangcheng Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.
Tel: +86-020-83587112
Fax: +86-020-83589272
Website: www.citpe.com
E-mail: expo@allallinfo.com

Project Management
Mr. Chen
Tel: +86-020-83587112-6008
E-mail: kveinchen@allallinfo.com

 

0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

20 − five =